Google’s AI Comeback Makes Sergey Brin World’s 3rd Richest As Alphabet Races Toward $4 Trillion

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 05:11 pm IST

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has surged to become the world’s third-richest person, overtaking Oracle’s Larry Ellison, as Alphabet shares go on a powerful rally. With Alphabet racing toward a potential $4 trillion valuation, investors are crediting Google’s renewed AI momentum — led by its breakthrough Gemini 3 model and a massive shift toward Google’s own TPU chips. From Sam Altman praising Gemini, to a Salesforce executive ditching ChatGPT, to Meta reportedly exploring a Google AI partnership — Silicon Valley is seeing a dramatic power shift. Is this Google’s big AI comeback moment? Watch the full breakdown.