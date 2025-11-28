Google’s Gemini Upends AI Market; Nvidia, OpenAI, Musk and Benioff Caught In The Shockwave

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 10:26 am IST

Google has officially flipped the AI game. With the launch of Gemini 3, Google has gone from underdog to industry dominator — shaking up the AI world and forcing rivals like Nvidia, OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI, and even Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to respond. This video breaks down how Google’s all-out AI push is reshaping Big Tech: • How Gemini 3 challenges Nvidia’s GPU dominance • What it means for OpenAI’s ChatGPT ecosystem • Elon Musk’s reaction and the “Grok 4.20” tease • Marc Benioff’s viral “Holy sh**” moment • Why analysts say “the AI trade is splintering” • Whether Google just triggered a full-scale AI arms race If Google continues at this pace, the entire AI landscape — from chips to cloud to consumer apps — is about to be rewritten. Buckle up.