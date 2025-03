Govt Stake In Vodafone Idea Rises To 49%; Will It Soon Be A Govt-Owned Company?

Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd received another lifeline. The government decided to convert an additional ₹36,950 crore worth of the company's dues into equity. But, alongside a breather to the beleaguered telecom company, govt’s stake has more than doubled to nearly 49%. Watch!