Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Gurgaon's uber luxury condos, the Bal Brothers' homes at DLF Camellias & Aralias | Home Along EP 5

Gurgaon's uber luxury condos, the Bal Brothers' homes at DLF Camellias & Aralias | Home Along EP 5

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:23 PM IST Livemint

Home Along | Bal Brother's Homes at DLF Camellias & Aralias | Gurgoan's Luxury Homes | Luxury Homes | DLF Camellias Homes and DLF Aralias Homes Rajiv Bal moved to Delhi from Kashmir in the 1970s, building a thriving garment export business over three decades. Join us as we check out Rajiv's two homes at Gurgaon's most elite addresses - DLF Camellias and DLF Aralias, both designed by his elder brother Rakesh Bal from scratch. Watch Episode 5 of Home Along with Mint.

 
