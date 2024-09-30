Home Along | Bal Brother's Homes at DLF Camellias & Aralias | Gurgoan's Luxury Homes | Luxury Homes | DLF Camellias Homes and DLF Aralias Homes Rajiv Bal moved to Delhi from Kashmir in the 1970s, building a thriving garment export business over three decades. Join us as we check out Rajiv's two homes at Gurgaon's most elite addresses - DLF Camellias and DLF Aralias, both designed by his elder brother Rakesh Bal from scratch. Watch Episode 5 of Home Along with Mint.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.