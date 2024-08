Here's Why Decathlon is Investing €100 Million in India

Updated: 22 Aug 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Decathlon is planning to invest €100 million in India over the next five years. This is largely to source more made-in-India goods and also to expand its store network. The French sports retailer has been sourcing products from Indian suppliers since the late 1990s. Watch for more information!