Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 10:37:40
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.85 -0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.95 1.82%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,299.90 2.49%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.30 0.07%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  How An Indian ‘Babu’ Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook Team

How An Indian ‘Babu’ Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook Team

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:29 AM IST Livemint

A 'low-ranking official' at India's Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) outmanoeuvred Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team with a single click during Facebook's campaign to save its Free Basics program, a memoir by former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams has claimed. #meta #markzuckerberg #markzuckerburg #telecom

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue