How An Indian ‘Babu’ Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook Team

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:29 AM IST

A 'low-ranking official' at India's Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) outmanoeuvred Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team with a single click during Facebook's campaign to save its Free Basics program, a memoir by former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams has claimed. #meta #markzuckerberg #markzuckerburg #telecom