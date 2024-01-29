How Cars24 CEO, Vikram Chopra Built a 27,000 cr used car startup | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 4

Buying and selling cars was largely done in an org... moreBuying and selling cars was largely done in an organised manner before startups like Cars24 streamlined the process with the use of technology. The used car business was largely run by the muscled and moneyed until CARS24 CEO Vikram Chopra, along with his co-founders Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid and Ruchit Agarwal, started the company in 2015. Watch the full episode of Rollin’ With the Boss where Cars24 CEO & Co-Founder, Vikram Chopra talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about growing up in Raebareli, UP, studying at IIT Bombay, starting up what’s now a ₹27,000 crores business and a lot more.
