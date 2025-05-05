Explore
How India's Gaming Mogul Bounced Back From Dotcom Crash to Build Nazara | Nitish Mittersain | RWTB

How India's Gaming Mogul Bounced Back From Dotcom Crash to Build Nazara | Nitish Mittersain | RWTB

Updated: 05 May 2025, 05:13 PM IST Abhishek Singh

In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at Mint, speaks with Nitish Mittersain, founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies-India’s only listed gaming company. In the interview, Nitish shares how he started coding games at the age of seven, ran his own neighbourhood newspaper at ten, and hosted dial-in networks from his bedroom before most people knew what the internet was. After surviving the dotcom crash as a teenage founder, Nitish bounced back to build Nazara Technologies into India’s only publicly listed gaming company, which is now a global player with studios around the world. But there’s more to him than business. He’s also a jazz saxophonist, a Krav Maga enthusiast, and a family man. To find out more about Nazara Technologies and the man behind it, don’t forget to watch this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss.

 
