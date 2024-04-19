How Mamaearth, Ola Secured Funding From Snapdeal, Titan Capital Co-Founder Rohit Bansal | Exclusive

Rohit Bansal, the co-founder of Snapdeal, one of India's first e-commerce startups, and Titan Capital, an early-stage investor with a portfolio of 200+ startups including several unicorns like Ola, Mamaearth, Razorpay, Urban Company, joins Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint on the latest episode of Rollin' With The Boss. In this snippet, Rohit reveals the factors that Titan Capital takes into consideration before investing in a startup. So if you are looking to raise funds or are an early stage investor tune in to find out the strategies of investment.