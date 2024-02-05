How Paytm Payments Bank Came Under RBI’s Scanner | Explained

RBI’s restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank have rai... moreRBI’s restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank have raised a storm. Its stock has hit lower circuits for three consecutive days including on Monday despite Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s efforts to douse the fire. He tweeted to thank users and supporters. And said, the company is working towards implementing RBI instructions. But why did RBI come down on Paytm? What got Paytm under RBI’s scanner in the first place? Watch the full video to find out.
