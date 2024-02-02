How RBI’s Restrictions On Paytm Payments Bank Impact You | All You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 02 Feb 2024, 10:54 PM IST

RBI in a press release announced some restrictions... moreRBI in a press release announced some restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank. Posts on the subject have put #paytm right at the top of the trending section of X formally known as Twitter. If you are a Paytm user or shareholder or both, this must have got your attention as well. Watch this video to understand how the restrictions will impact you.