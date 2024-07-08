Explore
How Sumeet Mehta's LEAD Is Transforming Indian Education, One Step At A Time | Founder Diaries

How Sumeet Mehta's LEAD Is Transforming Indian Education, One Step At A Time | Founder Diaries

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:34 PM IST Livemint

Interview with Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder, LEAD | This is the very first episode of Founder Diaries, a series in which we explore why start-up founders actually started up - leaving their salaried jobs for a mission which they felt strongly about, how they went about the whole process & how they overcame the challenges of the start up ecosystem. In this episode, LEAD's co-founder talks about why he & his wife left their job in Singapore to come back to India and start up, how far they've come and what's the mission statement that drives them. Mehta also shares some valuable tips for those who want to take the leap into the startup space, saying 'if you have a plan B, don't start it at all!'. Watch

 
