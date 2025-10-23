How The Jaguar Land Rover Hack WIPED OUT 25% Of Tata Motors’ Profits

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, faces a major setback after a massive cyberattack disrupted production for weeks. The attack is estimated to have caused a £540 million loss — nearly a third of JLR’s yearly profit — and could delay full recovery until early 2026. Here’s how the breach unfolded, how Tata responded, and what it means for investors and the auto industry.
