How This Hyderabad-Based Chocolate Karkhana Is Going Global | Manam Chocolate

Not many know this, but Indian craft chocolate is among the best in the world - and one of the most recent entrants into this space is Hyderabad-Based Manam - and it also seems to be the most ambitious! Manam chocolate which was launched in Hyderabad last year wants to create a global reputation for Indian cacao as a fine flavour cacao. The founder of this brand also runs the 30-year-old Almond House, a leading chain of mithai stores in Hyderabad. Here's all you need to know!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.