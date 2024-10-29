How This Hyderabad-Based Chocolate Karkhana Is Going Global | Manam Chocolate

Not many know this, but Indian craft chocolate is among the best in the world - and one of the most recent entrants into this space is Hyderabad-Based Manam - and it also seems to be the most ambitious! Manam chocolate which was launched in Hyderabad last year wants to create a global reputation for Indian cacao as a fine flavour cacao. The founder of this brand also runs the 30-year-old Almond House, a leading chain of mithai stores in Hyderabad. Here's all you need to know!