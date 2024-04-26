Indigo Plans Air Taxis In India By 2026 | eVTOL Aircraft Explained | CP-Gurugram In 7 Mins, ₹ 2,500

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 05:41 PM IST

Indigo's parent company, Interglobe enterprises has some big plans for India. They are planning to launch an all electric air taxi service in India in 2026. In this air taxi, you can go from Connaught place in the heart of Delhi up till Gurugram, in a staggering 7 minutes. These services are expected to cost between 2-3,000 rupees. These aircraft can carry 4 passengers plus the pilot. But how viable will these be, where will they land and can they actually start by 2026? Here's a full lowdown on the fare, features & feasibility.