Intel Lays Off 2,000 Employees; Is the Global Chipmaking Champion Losing the Fight?

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Once a giant in global chip making business, Intel is laying off more than 2,000 employees in the United States to cut costs. These job cuts are part of the 15,000 layoffs that were announced by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier in August. He had then said that the layoffs were aimed at cutting costs by over $10 billion amid the company's financial situation. Watch for more details!