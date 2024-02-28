Kedaara close to raising $1.7 billion for India's biggest PE fund, sources say
Kedaara Capital plans to raise India's biggest-ever private equity fund of $1.7 billion, reflecting strong interest in the country's growing economy. The fund will focus on sectors like banking, healthcare, consumer, and software, with a mix of minority stakes and buyout deals.
Kedaara Capital is set to raise $1.7 billion for what would be India's biggest-ever private equity fund, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, highlighting huge interest in the country's fast-growing economy amid a shift away from China.
