Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Kevin Pietersen On His Shift From Cricket To The Alcobev Industry And Why He Entered Indian Markets

Kevin Pietersen On His Shift From Cricket To The Alcobev Industry And Why He Entered Indian Markets

Updated: 17 Dec 2025, 11:57 am IST Radhika P Nair, Vinayak

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen opens up on his transition from cricket to business and why India’s Alcobev market caught his attention. Joined by Debashish Shyam, Director at Ardent Alcobev, and Radhika P Nair of Mint, the discussion decodes the boom, opportunities, and challenges in India’s fast-growing Alcobev industry. Watch! Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you.

 
