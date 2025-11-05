English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 04 2025 15:50:42
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 330.70 -1.34%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 279.00 -3.13%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 957.05 0.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 179.25 -1.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.60 -1.29%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Lenskart IPO Day 4: Issue booked 28.26x | Check GMP, Key Dates, Review | Should you apply or not?

Lenskart IPO Day 4: Issue booked 28.26x | Check GMP, Key Dates, Review | Should you apply or not?

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 02:17 pm IST Livemint

The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd continued to receive decent subscriptions on the second day of share sale on Monday, November 3. Lenskart IPO subscription status was 2.02 times on Day 2. Lenskart IPO subscriptions runs from October 31 to November 4. Lenskart's IPO price band has been set at ₹382-402 per share, targeting a valuation of over ₹69,700 crore at the upper limit. Lenskart IPO GMP today stands at ₹59.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue