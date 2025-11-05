The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd continued to receive decent subscriptions on the second day of share sale on Monday, November 3. Lenskart IPO subscription status was 2.02 times on Day 2. Lenskart IPO subscriptions runs from October 31 to November 4. Lenskart's IPO price band has been set at ₹382-402 per share, targeting a valuation of over ₹69,700 crore at the upper limit. Lenskart IPO GMP today stands at ₹59.
