Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Lenskart IPO Day 4: Issue booked 28.26x | Check GMP, Key Dates, Review | Should you apply or not?

Lenskart IPO Day 4: Issue booked 28.26x | Check GMP, Key Dates, Review | Should you apply or not?

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 02:17 pm IST Livemint

The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd continued to receive decent subscriptions on the second day of share sale on Monday, November 3. Lenskart IPO subscription status was 2.02 times on Day 2. Lenskart IPO subscriptions runs from October 31 to November 4. Lenskart's IPO price band has been set at 382-402 per share, targeting a valuation of over 69,700 crore at the upper limit. Lenskart IPO GMP today stands at 59.