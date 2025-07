Luxury Brands Chanel, Dior, LV Spared In US-EU Deal — But Is Demand The Real Threat?

Updated: 29 Jul 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton may have dodged steep U.S. tariffs thanks to the new US-EU trade deal—but weakening demand and resistance to further price hikes could pose a bigger challenge. Are luxury brands running out of room to grow?