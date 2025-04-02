Maruti Suzuki India has recorded its best-ever exports in FY2024-25. The leading carmaker shipped over 3 lakh vehicles for the first time. Maruti Suzuki’s exports increased by 17.5% in FY2024-25, from 2,83,067 units to 3,32,585 units. Maruti Suzuki has been India’s No.1 exporter of passenger vehicles for the last four years and has registered a 2.4x growth in its exports in the last 5 years. It accounts for nearly 43% of India’s total vehicle exports.
