Maruti Suzuki India Makes History, Exports Over 3 Lakh Cars In FY 2024-25 | Details

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:41 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded its best-ever exports in FY2024-25. The leading carmaker shipped over 3 lakh vehicles for the first time. Maruti Suzuki’s exports increased by 17.5% in FY2024-25, from 2,83,067 units to 3,32,585 units. Maruti Suzuki has been India’s No.1 exporter of passenger vehicles for the last four years and has registered a 2.4x growth in its exports in the last 5 years. It accounts for nearly 43% of India’s total vehicle exports.