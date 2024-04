Meet The Made-In-India Menswear Brand That Makes The World's Best Shirts | Luxury Lounge Episode 4

Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 03:26 PM IST

100Hands is a made-in-India luxury shirt brand which is rated among the world's best. While the company is based in Amsterdam, the shirts are made in Amritsar. Watch Luxury Longue to know the story of 100Hands and how founders Akshat and Varvara Jain broke the glass ceiling!