Mission To Revive HMT: Will This Mumbai Collective Succeed? | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 28 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Last year, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy made headlines when he spoke about reviving HMT. India's first watch brand, once called the timekeeper to the nation, had been liquidated back in 2016. For a moment, it appeared that the government was considering stepping in. But the talk soon faded, and the brand slipped back into obscurity. Now, the conversation has been picked up by a group outside government. NYU City Design Labs, a venture design collective in Mumbai, has begun exploring what a revival could look like. Watch!