Moving Out Of Equities Now Will Be A Huge Mistake: Quant’s Sandeep Tandon

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 05:50 PM IST

On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we speak to Sandeep Tandon, the CEO & CIO of one of the most popular mutual funds, Quant Mutual Fund. In this episode, he reveals why accumulating real estate was a mistake that he made. Watch!