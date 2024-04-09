OPEN IN APP
Musk Vs Brazilian Judge: X Employees In Brazil Threatened With Arrest

Updated: 09 Apr 2024, 06:09 PM IST Livemint

The conflict between Elon Musk and Brazilian authorities started after Brazil's Supreme Court judge Justice Alexandre de Moraes included the X, formerly known as Twitter owner as a party in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news, and opened a separate investigation involving the Tesla top executive for alleged obstruction of justice. Musk has now claimed that X employees in Brazil are being threatened with arrest.

 
