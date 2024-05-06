OPEN IN APP
My11Circle And Rummy Circle Founder Bhavin Pandya On Scoring A Winning Hand In Business And Life

My11Circle And Rummy Circle Founder Bhavin Pandya On Scoring A Winning Hand In Business And Life

Updated: 06 May 2024, 04:42 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Bhavin Pandya Interview: Fantasy gaming has had a rather slow start in a country that is obsessed with sports. But the launch of league cricket especially IPL has given the sector a much-needed boost. The market size of the industry was estimated at USD 25.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.06 billion by 2030. In this episode of Rollin' With The Boss Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo Games 24x7 the company behind brands like My11Circle and Rummy Circle talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint, and the show host about his nearly two-decade-long journey as an entrepreneur. Watch the full interview with Bhavin Pandya in this video.

 
