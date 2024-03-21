Neuralink Achieves 'Telepathy’: Elon Musk Reacts To Paralyzed Man Playing Chess With His Mind

Neuralink CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a live stream of a quadriplegic man, the company's first brain implant patient, playing video games and online chess using only his mind. Earlier this year, without giving many details, Musk revealed that Neuralink had implanted its first human brain chip after receiving approval from the US FDA.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.