OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Neuralink Achieves 'Telepathy’: Elon Musk Reacts To Paralyzed Man Playing Chess With His Mind

Neuralink Achieves 'Telepathy’: Elon Musk Reacts To Paralyzed Man Playing Chess With His Mind

Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 05:11 PM IST Livemint

Neuralink CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a live stream of a quadriplegic man, the company's first brain implant patient, playing video games and online chess using only his mind. Earlier this year, without giving many details, Musk revealed that Neuralink had implanted its first human brain chip after receiving approval from the US FDA.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App