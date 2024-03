Neuralink Achieves 'Telepathy’: Elon Musk Reacts To Paralyzed Man Playing Chess With His Mind

Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Neuralink CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a live stream of a quadriplegic man, the company's first brain implant patient, playing video games and online chess using only his mind. Earlier this year, without giving many details, Musk revealed that Neuralink had implanted its first human brain chip after receiving approval from the US FDA.