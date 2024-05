Neuralink: First Brain Chip Implant Completes 100 Days; Musk Hails The Achievement | Watch

Updated: 09 May 2024, 04:55 PM IST

Neuralink implant has completed the first 100 hundred days in the first participant's brain. Elon Musk shared the news via a post on the X (formerly Twitter). The participant is the part of ‘PRIME’ study, which aims to demonstrate that the brain chip is safe and useful in daily life.