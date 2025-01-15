Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  New Legal Battle for Elon Musk | Here’s Why US SEC is Suing Tesla Owner

New Legal Battle for Elon Musk | Here’s Why US SEC is Suing Tesla Owner

Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST Livemint

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur known for leading Tesla and SpaceX, has once again found himself at the center of legal scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This latest lawsuit, filed on January 15, 2025, accuses Musk of failing to promptly disclose his growing stake in Twitter (now known as X) before his 2022 acquisition of the platform. Watch for more information!

