New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's Big, Fat Pay Package

Updated: 15 Aug 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Starbucks has announced a substantial compensation package for its incoming CEO, Brian Niccol. The coffee giant is set to provide Niccol with an estimated total compensation of $113 million, signalling the high cost of attracting top-tier talent for corporate turnarounds. Watch!