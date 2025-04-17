No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Co-founder Nishant Pitti’s Premises

No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Co-founder Nishant Pitti’s Premises In a significant development tied to one of India's biggest illegal betting scandals, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out a series of nationwide raids in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App money laundering case. Among the premises searched was that of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of the travel platform EaseMyTrip.