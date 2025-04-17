Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Co-founder Nishant Pitti’s Premises

No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Co-founder Nishant Pitti’s Premises

Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM IST Livemint

No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Co-founder Nishant Pitti’s Premises In a significant development tied to one of India's biggest illegal betting scandals, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out a series of nationwide raids in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App money laundering case. Among the premises searched was that of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of the travel platform EaseMyTrip.