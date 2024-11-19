With a ₹5 lakh crore investment plan by 2030, NTPC is collaborating with state governments and launching groundbreaking projects. The current plan is a big jump from the earlier ₹1 lakh crore target for FY27. NTPC’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), has launched a ₹10,000 crore IPO to fund these initiatives. Watch!
