Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 19 2024 11:49:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 -0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.15 2.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.05 0.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,278.30 1.40%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 566.80 2.50%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  NTPC Green Energy’s Massive Investment Plans | India’s Green Energy Push | NTPC GREEN IPO

NTPC Green Energy’s Massive Investment Plans | India’s Green Energy Push | NTPC GREEN IPO

Updated: 19 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST Livemint

With a ₹5 lakh crore investment plan by 2030, NTPC is collaborating with state governments and launching groundbreaking projects. The current plan is a big jump from the earlier ₹1 lakh crore target for FY27. NTPC’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), has launched a ₹10,000 crore IPO to fund these initiatives. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue