NTPC Green Energy’s Massive Investment Plans | India’s Green Energy Push | NTPC GREEN IPO

Updated: 19 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST

With a ₹5 lakh crore investment plan by 2030, NTPC is collaborating with state governments and launching groundbreaking projects. The current plan is a big jump from the earlier ₹1 lakh crore target for FY27. NTPC’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), has launched a ₹10,000 crore IPO to fund these initiatives. Watch!