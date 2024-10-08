Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 08 2024 13:33:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.90 -2.68%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 524.00 -1.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 913.45 -1.58%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 423.40 2.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 509.15 -0.26%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Ola Electric: What Really Went Wrong? | Service Backlog, Huge Public Spat & Dissatisfied Customers

Ola Electric: What Really Went Wrong? | Service Backlog, Huge Public Spat & Dissatisfied Customers

Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 12:05 PM IST Livemint

Ola electric | Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra | What is going wrong at Ola Electric? That's the question Ola's customers, investors, and even comedians are asking. Livemint's Alisha Sachdev brings you a comprehensive analysis of what's wrong with Ola Electric! Ola Electric and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal have battled serious controversies during the company's relatively short history, the latest being a spat on X with comedian Kunal Kamra. But behind the viral spat, is the fact that things ARE going downhill at the company. The company that dominated with nearly 50% market share in April 2024 has now seen its share plummet to a precarious 27% by September. Now, things may have come to a head for founder Bhavish Aggarwal now, the man who promised to lead India into the electric age. Watch to know more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue