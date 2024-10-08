Ola electric | Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra | What is going wrong at Ola Electric? That's the question Ola's customers, investors, and even comedians are asking. Livemint's Alisha Sachdev brings you a comprehensive analysis of what's wrong with Ola Electric! Ola Electric and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal have battled serious controversies during the company's relatively short history, the latest being a spat on X with comedian Kunal Kamra. But behind the viral spat, is the fact that things ARE going downhill at the company. The company that dominated with nearly 50% market share in April 2024 has now seen its share plummet to a precarious 27% by September. Now, things may have come to a head for founder Bhavish Aggarwal now, the man who promised to lead India into the electric age. Watch to know more
