 Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn | What Is Krutrim AI? | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn | What Is Krutrim AI?

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn | What Is Krutrim AI?

Updated: 26 Jan 2024, 07:54 PM IST Livemint

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has just made the hat... more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App