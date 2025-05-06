OpenAI has reversed course on a key element of its corporate restructuring, announcing that its nonprofit parent will retain control over the organization, including its for-profit arm that develops products like ChatGPT. The decision comes after widespread criticism from AI experts, former employees, and a lawsuit by co-founder Elon Musk, who claims the company has deviated from its original mission to benefit humanity. Watch!
