OpenAI Reverses For-Profit Plan After Musk Lawsuit & Investor Tensions | Nonprofit Stays In Control

OpenAI Reverses For-Profit Plan After Musk Lawsuit & Investor Tensions | Nonprofit Stays In Control

Updated: 06 May 2025, 02:20 PM IST Livemint

OpenAI has reversed course on a key element of its corporate restructuring, announcing that its nonprofit parent will retain control over the organization, including its for-profit arm that develops products like ChatGPT. The decision comes after widespread criticism from AI experts, former employees, and a lawsuit by co-founder Elon Musk, who claims the company has deviated from its original mission to benefit humanity. Watch!

 
