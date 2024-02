'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Ousted WeWork Boss Adam Neumann Wants To Buy Back Bankrupt Firm, Can He?

Updated: 09 Feb 2024, 04:33 PM IST

The possibility of WeWork founder Adam Neumann buy... moreThe possibility of WeWork founder Adam Neumann buying the bankrupt firm back has left netizens both amazed and amused. There doesn't seem to be a single dull moment in Neumann's entrepreneurial journey - from building WeWork to a $47 billion valuation, to being responsible for its downfall, to now having the upper hand while wanting to pull it out of bankruptcy, it's a very, very interesting ride. While 'picture abhi baaki hai', here's what's Neumann's plan so far - watch!