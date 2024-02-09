'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Ousted WeWork Boss Adam Neumann Wants To Buy Back Bankrupt Firm, Can He?

Updated: 09 Feb 2024, 04:33 PM IST

The possibility of WeWork founder Adam Neumann buying the bankrupt firm back has left netizens both amazed and amused. There doesn't seem to be a single dull moment in Neumann's entrepreneurial journey - from building WeWork to a $47 billion valuation, to being responsible for its downfall, to now having the upper hand while wanting to pull it out of bankruptcy, it's a very, very interesting ride. While 'picture abhi baaki hai', here's what's Neumann's plan so far - watch!