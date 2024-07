Piyush Goyal Asks Indian Industry To Cooperate Amid FTA Talks | 'Make Up Your Mind', Says Goyal

Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 01:59 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged the Indian industry leaders to increase cooperation with the government, reduce their tax resistance which proves to be roadblock to FTAs with UK and USA. Watch what he said! #piyushgoyal #fta