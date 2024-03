Reliance-Disney Combine To Dominate India's Entertainment Biz: The ₹ 70,000 Crore Deal Explained

Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have announced a joint venture in which they will MERGE their streaming and TV operations in India, giving rise to a $8.5 billion entertainment juggernaut that leaves little space for a bunch of their competitors. Here's all you need to know about the media behemoth!