Tue Apr 29 2025 15:49:51
Companies/  Ride-Hailing Startup Shoffr Was Funded By Its OWN Customers | Can It Now Replace BluSmart?

Ride-Hailing Startup Shoffr Was Funded By Its OWN Customers | Can It Now Replace BluSmart?

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 06:58 PM IST Livemint

Shoffr Story: How This Ride-hailing Startup Went From Just 2 EVs To Now Possibly Replacing BluSmart Shoffr, an EV ride-hailing startup started from Bengaluru back in 2022 with just 2 EVs, aiming to overcome the challenges that customers faced with other service providers. And now with over 100 cars in their fleet and an expansion to Delhi-NCR, Shoffr could strive to replace BluSmart, which was once the go-to cab for loyal customers in Delhi and Bengaluru. But will be able to replace BluSmart? The Founder has weighed in! Watch to find out!

 
