Rise & Fall Of Evergrande: Was China's Largest Property Developer, Now Told To Liquidate | What Next

Updated: 30 Jan 2024, 07:24 PM IST

In 1996, businessman Hui Ka Yan founded Evergrande, which went on to become China's largest property developer. Hui Ka Yan was once the richest man in Asia, a self made billionaire. But in 2021, the property giant ended up becoming the symbol of China's property crisis. They were declared to have defaulted on their debt after missing a crucial repayment deadline, which ended up triggering the real estate market crisis at China is currently in Now, this mega real estate giant has now been asked to liquidate all its assets. After an 18 month hearing, a court in Hong Kong has said enough is enough. But what went so wrong for the conglomerate, and what next? Watch