OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Rivals Turn Partners: Adani, Ambani Sign ‘Power-Pact’ | What Brought Them Together? | Details

Rivals Turn Partners: Adani, Ambani Sign ‘Power-Pact’ | What Brought Them Together? | Details

Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 08:36 AM IST Livemint

As per exchange filings, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has picked up a 26% stake in Adani Power’s project in MP. The pact has been signed to use the plant’s 500 MW of electricity for captive use. This stake has been bought in the form of stocks with face value of Rs10 at par ( Rs50 crore). This will allow reliance use of 500 MW of generation capacity for captive use, as per the filings of both firms in separate stock exchange filings. But why did Adani and Ambani who have often been portrayed as business rivals shake hands? Watch this video to find out.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App