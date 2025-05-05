Samsung Vs India: Tech-giant Points To Reliance’s Import Practice To Fight $520 Million Tax Case

Updated: 05 May 2025, 06:03 PM IST

Samsung Vs India: Tech-giant Points To Reliance's Import Practice To Fight $520 Million Tax Case Samsung has approached an Indian tribunal seeking to overturn a $520 million tax demand over alleged misclassification of imported networking equipment, arguing that authorities were aware of the classification practice for years Reuters reported. The company pointed out that Reliance had been importing the same components in a similar way without issue, according to official documents.