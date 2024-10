Singapore’s Temasek to Grab a Bite of Behrouz Biryani and Faasos Parent Company Rebel Foods

Updated: 16 Oct 2024, 03:09 PM IST

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings is close to buying 20-25% stake in Rebel Foods for $180-200 million. With this, Temasek will become the biggest shareholder of the homegrown cloud kitchen chain that runs brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Mandarin Oak. Watch for more details!